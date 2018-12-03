Featured
OPP searching for suspects following armed robbery in Drumbo
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 9:08AM EST
Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery in Drumbo.
Police say two men entered a convenience store and one brandished a weapon.
Police didn't specify the weapon but say the pair made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products.
An emergency response team and the canine unit were called in.
No one was hurt.