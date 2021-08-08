KITCHENER -- Haldimand County OPP are looking for someone they say struck a police officer with their vehicle in a Dunville business’ parking lot.

Police say officers were trying to apprehend suspects driving a stolen, dark-coloured pickup truck pulling a white trailer Saturday evening, when the truck hit an officer.

The officer was sent to hospital to be treated for injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.