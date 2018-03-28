

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of fraud allegedly committed at two Fergus businesses.

Police say the man gave false credit card numbers to the employee to pay for items.

They say the credit card transactions were later declined.

Police are asking for help in locating the suspect.

He’s described as white, approximately 25 years-old and 5’11’’ tall.

He was wearing white sunglasses, a black parka with a fur collar, and a dark red ball cap.

Police say he was driving an early 2000’s green Mazda Protégé.