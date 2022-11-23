OPP searching for motorcycles stolen from business near Guelph

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of three motorcycles in Guelph/Eramosa earlier this month.

On Wednesday, OPP shared a video on Twitter compiled of what appears to be surveillance footage of the thefts.

The video, which is timestamped around 3 a.m. on Nov. 15, shows several people approaching a business, before one person shatters the glass door to gain access into the building.

Three people then enter the building. Each of the suspects grabs a motorcycle, and wheels the bikes out of the building.

Pictures say the vehicles were blue Yamaha motorcycles.