KITCHENER -- A 14-year-old girl has been found more than month after she was first reported missing.

Her family contacted police on November 17, saying she hadn't returned to her Delhi home.

She hadn't been seen since the previous day.

At the time police thought she might be in Cambridge, Waterloo, Woodstock or Tillsonburg.

The girl, who can no longer be named, was found on December 24 in Mattawa.

Police say she was in good health and has been reunited with her family.