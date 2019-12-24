OPP say missing 14-year-old has been found
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019 4:36PM EST
KITCHENER -- A 14-year-old girl has been found more than month after she was first reported missing.
Her family contacted police on November 17, saying she hadn't returned to her Delhi home.
She hadn't been seen since the previous day.
At the time police thought she might be in Cambridge, Waterloo, Woodstock or Tillsonburg.
The girl, who can no longer be named, was found on December 24 in Mattawa.
Police say she was in good health and has been reunited with her family.