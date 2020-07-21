Advertisement
OPP respond to fatal motorcycle crash in Puslinch Township
OPP on scene of a fatal crash in Puslinch Township. (Jeff Pickel - CTV Kitchener) (July 22, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving three motorcycles in Puslinch Township.
In a tweet sent out around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, OPP confirm the crash involved three motorcycles and a car. According to the tweet, the crash happened on Wellington Road 35 near Gore Road.
Several other people were injured and taken to hospital.
Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the road was reopened.
Another motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Brant County on Tuesday morning. That crash is under investigation,