KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving three motorcycles in Puslinch Township.

In a tweet sent out around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, OPP confirm the crash involved three motorcycles and a car. According to the tweet, the crash happened on Wellington Road 35 near Gore Road.

Several other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the road was reopened.

Another motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Brant County on Tuesday morning. That crash is under investigation,