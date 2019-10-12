

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Ahead of heavy Thanksgiving weekend traffic volumes, the OPP say there have been 216 fatal crashes that have killed 239 people so far this year.

Heading into the long weekend, there have been 53,036 crashes on OPP-patrolled roads. That is up from last year when collisions had reached 52,676 by this point.

Speed is the lead cause to date with 46 deaths, according to police.

A lack of seat belt use among drivers and passengers accounts for 44 fatalities, while driver inattention has been linked to 42 deaths.

Drivers account for 162 of those who died, 53 were passengers and 24 were pedestrians.

OPP are reminding everyone to drive safely over Thanksgiving weekend and to be mindful of heavier traffic.