Ontario Provincial Police are reminding pet owners not to leave their pets unattended in a hot car after an incident Monday morning.

OPP say they were called to a West Street address in Simcoe around 11 a.m. after a member of the public reported a dog inside a car with the windows completely rolled up.

Officers attended the address, however the vehicle had left prior to their arrival.

The licence plate was provided to the investigating officer and OPP are urging all pet owners to never leave their pets unattended in their vehicles.

On a day where the temperature is 26 degrees Celsius, the temperature inside a vehicle parked in the shade reaches 32 degrees Celsius. If you leave your motor vehicle in the sun the temperature can reach 71 degrees Celsius.

Under the Criminal Code pet owners can be charged with Causing Unnecessary Suffering, Injure or Endanger an animal, and Neglect an animal.

All these charges carry a maximum jail sentence of either two or five years.

In Norfolk County anyone that leaves an animal unattended in a motor vehicle will also face a fine of $490.

"If it's too hot in a vehicle for you, then it's too hot for your pet. I am urging all animal owners to leave your furry friends at a home in a safe environment," said Constable Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk County OPP Detachment.