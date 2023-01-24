OPP release video of break-in at Fergus business

Surveillance video showing a break and enter at a Fergus equipment store has been released by Ontario Provincial Police.

The two-minute video was posted to Twitter by OPP, who say it happened on Wellington County Road 18 early Sunday morning.

#WellingtonOPP investigate B&E to @CentrWellington business on @wellingtncounty Rd18, in the early hours of Jan22 '23. Initial estimates put the value of stolen tools at over $14,000. If you can help ID suspects call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^JC pic.twitter.com/VbgICXn0gX — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 24, 2023

A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus confirmed to CTV NewsTuesday morning that it was their store that was broken into.

The video shows several people in dark clothing and masks rushing through the store, grabbing boxes, and putting them into a white van outside.

It's estimated that $14,000 worth of tools were stolen.

The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals said they are upset and saddened by the break-in, especially as this is a relatively new business.

“For us, as well, being a young business trying to make ends meet, and we try to do our best to have the right products for our customers, priced fair, and then you come and show up to this, and your heart just sinks,” said Folkert Van Roeden, co-owner, A.S.E Equipment.

He added: “You’re everyday hard work has just been gone to waste.”

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.