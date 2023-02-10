OPP release video of alleged break-in at a Centre Wellington business

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County released video of an alleged break-in at a business in Centre Wellington.

According to OPP, it happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Police said they received reports that someone entered a business and was attempting to break into a secure room but they fled after the activation of an audible alarm.

Police posted a video on social media, that appears to show a person forcing a door open using a crow bar. In the video, you can hear the alarm activate after the person opens the door and then they leave the business.

The person appears to be wearing a dark sweater or jacket with a hood and dark pants and appears to be carrying a green bag.

According to police, the suspect was observed operating a white van.

Police included a photo of a person entering a UHAUL van.

Police will not be releasing the name of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.