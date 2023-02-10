OPP release video of alleged break-in at a Centre Wellington business

Police posted a video on social media that appears to show a person force a door open using a crow bar. (Twitter/OPP_WR) Police posted a video on social media that appears to show a person force a door open using a crow bar. (Twitter/OPP_WR)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver