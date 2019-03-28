

CTV Kitchener





Police in Norfolk County are being credited with quick thinking for saving two lives on Monday.

At about 6:30 p.m., police were called to an address in Simcoe for reports of a person who appeared to be overdosing.

The responding officer used naloxone to revive the unconscious male, who regained consciousness and was brought to hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, police were called to another address for an opioid overdose. A man had already had naloxone given to him but was still not responding.

An officer gave him three more doses and revived him. He was also brought to hospital for treatment.

Police say that the ability to identify an opioid overdose in progress was what saved both men.

Last year, more than 600 Ontarians died of opioid overdoses in the first six months of the year.