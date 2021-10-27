OPP officer charged with assault: WRPS

Woolwich Township -

Waterloo regional police have charged a provincial police officer with assault.

A press release said the off-duty incident happened on Oct. 1, 2021 in Woolwich Township in the area of Highway 85 and Sawmill Road.

According to police, Const. Ken Araujo is a 14-year-member with the OPP, and was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021.

His is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 9, 2021.



