OPP officer charged with assault: WRPS
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Woolwich Township -
Waterloo regional police have charged a provincial police officer with assault.
A press release said the off-duty incident happened on Oct. 1, 2021 in Woolwich Township in the area of Highway 85 and Sawmill Road.
According to police, Const. Ken Araujo is a 14-year-member with the OPP, and was arrested on Oct. 23, 2021.
His is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 9, 2021.