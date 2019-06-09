Featured
OPP nab driver going 184 km/h on Highway 401
Driver charged with speed racing after being pulled over on the 401 near Cambridge. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 2:29PM EDT
Police are urging drivers to slow down on provincial highways after they pulled over a driver who was going 184 km/h on the 401 in Cambridge.
According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt the driver said they were “out for a Sunday drive” in a friend’s car.
The driver has been charged with street racing, the vehicle was impounded and their license has been suspended for seven days.