Featured
OPP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 2:56PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say they made an arrest Wednesday following a drug trafficking investigation.
Police say a man was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on George Street in Arthur.
They say he was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and there was evidence of trafficking.
Following the arrest a search warrant was executed at the man’s apartment in Arthur and further evidence was located and seized.
42-year-old William Hornby of Arthur has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
He is set to appear in Guelph criminal court Oct. 2.