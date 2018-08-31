

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they made an arrest Wednesday following a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say a man was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on George Street in Arthur.

They say he was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and there was evidence of trafficking.

Following the arrest a search warrant was executed at the man’s apartment in Arthur and further evidence was located and seized.

42-year-old William Hornby of Arthur has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

He is set to appear in Guelph criminal court Oct. 2.