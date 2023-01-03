OPP looking to identify suspects after Perth East break and enter

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating what they believe to be a second break in at a Perth East address.

Police responded to an alarm at an address on Raymond Drive in Millbank just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. Police said four suspects arrived in a black Dodge Ram and unknown people smashed the front window. Once inside, the suspects loaded the back of the truck with multiple power tool sets and fled the scene.

(Submitted/Perth County OPP)

The value of stolen goods is over $35,000, according to OPP.

OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the people involved from the images captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Submitted/Perth County OPP)