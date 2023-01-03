OPP looking for white SUV after fatal hit and run near Six Nations

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a white mid-sized SUV said to have extensive front-end damage after a crash near Six Nations of the Grand River territory that left one person dead.

Police say emergency crews were called to the collision on Indian Line just outside Ohsweken around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“The OPP has notified family that their loved one is not coming home,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are going to out to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The driver involved in the crash did not remain at the scene. Police say the SUV was last seen travelling east on Indian Line toward Hagersville.

Police are asking anyone who was travelling on Indian Line between Mohawk Road and Villa Nova Road between 4 and 5 a.m. to contact police if they saw anything suspicious. Residents of the area are asked to check surveillance cameras.

"Someone’s going to know somebody who has a white SUV, mid-sized. If they noticed that SUV has some serious front-end damage, they are being urged to please contact us immediately," Sanchuk told CTV News.

Police are also asking repair shops in the area to be on the lookout for vehicles matching the description.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Indian Line between Mohawk and Villa Nova Roads will be closed for the next few hours.