OPP looking for vehicle involved in serious Dunnville, Ont. hit and run

A new appeal for details has been launched by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in an attempt to find a driver and vehicle involved in a serious hit and run.

Police are looking for a white-coloured Hyundai Tuscon SUV, between the model years of 2016 to 2021, that has passenger side damage.

"We're looking to bring some type of resolution to the family," said OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk. "Our thoughts are with family members right now as their loved one is in the hospital fighting for their life."

The crash happened on the evening of Feb. 17 on Broad Street East in Dunnville, Ont.

OPP are issuing the appeal to scrapyards, repair shows, tow truck operators, or anyone who may know someone with a vehicle that fits the description.

"Have that courage to pick up the phone," said Const. Sanchuk. "Put yourself in this family's shoes. If you know someone that has information about this, please give us a call. We'd like to hear from you."

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Broad Street East on the night of the crash.