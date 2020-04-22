KITCHENER -- The OPP is warning the public that police are not stopping people to check their "essential worker" status after receiving complaints about a man impersonating an officer in Ontario last week.

"The OPP is not conducting random traffic stops to check motorists' work status during the COVID-19 pandemic, nor are drivers required to prove they are an essential worker to police," Wellington County OPP acting inspector Paul Richardson said in a news release.

On April 14, police say a man pretending to be an officer stopped a driver and requested proof they were an essential worker.

After the man received the information from the driver, police say he returned to his vehicle and left the area.

The man was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and a ballistic vest with the word "POLICE" in yellowish-orange letters across the front when the incident took place, police say.

#WellingtonOPP are looking for someone impersonating a police officer. A suspect pulled over a driver last week to ask about “essential worker” status, which the OPP does NOT do. Call 911 if you believe the person who pulled you over is not a police officer. ^cr pic.twitter.com/2ggXIiLBrY — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 22, 2020

He’s described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with short dark hair, and facial scruff.

Police say at the time he was driving a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion or Ford Taurus, with a blue strobe light on the dash and a small aerial antenna on the trunk.

OPP are reminding people that if you’re stopped by an officer in plain clothes driving an unmarked vehicle you can ask for the officer's identification or request a uniformed officer be present during the interaction.

Police add you should call 911 if you suspect that person is not a police officer.