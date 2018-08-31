

CTV Kitchener





Over the long weekend Ontario Provincial Police will be cracking down on drivers using their cell phones while out on the roads.

OPP say distracted driving is the number one killer on provincial roads, even though the legislation has been in place for nearly nine years.

Officials say so far in 2018 31 people have died on OPP patrolled roads in crashes involving distracted driving.

OPP note that cell phones are used for more than just texting and calling, such as navigation and music, but over the last few years distracted driving has been responsible for more deaths than impaired driving.

Police note however it is not justcell phones that lead to distracted driving, they have also caught people for other things such as reading behind the wheel.

OPP note that it’s a timely issue with it being the last long weekend of the summer.

“Especially now with kids and back-to-school, there is going to be lots of little ones that may not have the same awareness of their safety and we're depending on drivers to make sure they are doing their part,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Officers will be patrolling the roads from the ground and air over the long weekend, looking for people not paying attention.

Anyone caught driving distracted behind the wheel could face a fine starting at $490.00.