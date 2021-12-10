OPP issue videos of vehicle theft suspects in Rockwood

Rockwood -

Ontario provincial police are looking for multiple suspects they believe worked together in several vehicle thefts that happened Dec. 3 in Rockwood.

In a pair of tweets, the OPP issued video showing how the suspects used multiple vehicles and worked together during the early morning spree.

In the first video, the OPP captured a photo of a suspect with short dark hair and wearing a shiny black pufferjacket, who appears to be opening a vehicle door.

The photo is followed by security footage where suspects are seen coming out of vehicles and entering unlocked vehicles in a neighborhood.

In the last part, the suspects are seen running when an automatic security light goes on, and as they drive off someone honks a horn in what the OPP believe is a warning signal to the other suspects.

PART I - #WellingtonOPP investigating a vehicle theft that led to further vehicle entries in the #Rockwood area the morning of Dec 3, 2021. Multi-vehicles w/ multi-people working in tandem. Please call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips @GuelphEramosa @wellingtncounty

In the second video, the OPP provided security footage of the suspects at a convenience store purchasing items.

The OPP are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or to connect with Crime Stoppers.