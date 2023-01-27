OPP investigating sudden death in Perth County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.

Police have provided few details, other than a sudden death investigation is underway in the area.

Perth Road 122 is closed between Line 50 and Line 52.

Const. Kimberly Lyon said the road is expected to reopen around 1 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.