Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after several items were spray pained at Wellington Park.

OPP say they responded to the park on Bonnie Drive in Simcoe around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon after a resident reported a mischief.

Through the course of the investigation officers determined that in the early morning hours on Tuesday some individuals attended the park and spray painted several items including trees, signs, the lighthouse, and a parked car.

Officers recovered a paint can that clearly identified a finger print. A Scenes of Crime Officer will process the items to attempt to identify those responsible.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identifying those responsible.