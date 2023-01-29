OPP investigating hit-and-run in Perth County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has ended the search for a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning where injuries were reported.

According to OPP, officers were investigating after a vehicle failed to remain following a collision between two vehicles around 6:40 a.m. on Perth Road 180 just north of Dublin, Ont.

On Sunday, OPP said the driver and truck had been located.

Officials were looking for a vehicle with a decal on the back window described as a grey Dodge Ram.

Officials said the vehicle may have damage to the driver's side.

Police have not said how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.