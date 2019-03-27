

CTV Kitchener





Provincial Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Jarvis Tuesday evening.

They say two vehicles collided around 5 p.m. on Highway 3 east of Haldimand Road 70.

Police say that a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it collided with a vehicle that was travelling westbound.

A 73-year-old woman from Jarvis who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old man driving the other vehicle was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while officers investigated.