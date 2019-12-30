KITCHENER -- OPP say they are investigating a barn fire that is being treated as suspicious in Brant County.

Police and fire officials are on scene at the barn on Middle Townline Road.

Officials were called to the scene on Monday around 1:30 a.m., and about 50 firefighters attended.

A propane tank was also ruptured during the fire, causing an explosion.

Damage is estimated at just over $500,000 at this point.

No animals or people were injured in the fire.

The cause has not been determined.