KITCHENER -- Provincial Police are looking for a male who allegedly tried to lead a small boy away from his home.

On Wednesday, the 4-year-old boy was playing on a porch outside his home on Best Line, in Bayham Township.

Police say a male driver approached the child and attempted to take him by the hand.

The little boy ran inside and told his mother about the incident.

Police say the driver was last seen driving away from the home in a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

He’s described as wearing shorts, no shirt and possibly sandals. He may also have a tattoo on one of his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888.310-1122.