Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after a car was set fire in a wooded area west of Elora Thursday.

OPP say they were called to a car fire off Wellington Road 21 around 10:30 a.m.

They say a Nissan 4 door sedan was driven off the roadway into a wooded area along the Pilkington Outlook of the Grand River Conversation Authority.

Police say no one was injured, but the car is considered a total loss.

Officers are treating the fire as suspicious.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.