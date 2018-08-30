Featured
OPP investigating after car fire in wooded area
Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after a car was set fire in a wooded area west of Elora Thursday.
OPP say they were called to a car fire off Wellington Road 21 around 10:30 a.m.
They say a Nissan 4 door sedan was driven off the roadway into a wooded area along the Pilkington Outlook of the Grand River Conversation Authority.
Police say no one was injured, but the car is considered a total loss.
Officers are treating the fire as suspicious.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.