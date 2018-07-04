

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a break and enter early Wednesday morning in Hagersville.

Police say they were called to W.J. Heaslip Incorporated on Haldimand Road 20 around 3:10 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a pickup truck crash through a garage door at the business.

Upon investigation thus far, OPP say that unknown suspect(s) attended the business in a stolen vehicle and forced entry into a storage building before removing a pickup truck from inside the building that contained various tools as well as a generator and a torch.

The suspect(s) then crashed out of the storage building in the pickup truck causing significant damage to the garage door, and crashed through a security gate at the end of the driveway before fleeing the area.

The unknown suspect(s) fled the area in the pickup truck which is described as a white 2003 Ford F150 with damage to the front end.

The estimates loss for the business is $9,000.

OPP say the vehicle the suspect(s) arrived in was recovered on scene and upon investigation it was determined the vehicle is from the Oxford County area.

OPP are asking anyway with information to come forward.