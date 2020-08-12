KITCHENER -- Oxford County OPP are investigating a serious crash just south of Tavistock.

They say two cars collided at the intersection of Maplewood Side Road and 16th Line on Wednesday afternoon.

A representative for Ornge says they were called to transport an elderly man with critical injuries to Hamilton General Hospital.

OPP have not released any further details about the crash.

One car has significant damage to its driver’s side, while the other has front-end damage.

OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.