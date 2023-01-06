OPP investigate slew of vandalism incidents involving swastikas

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating reports of mischief at several public buildings in Mount Forest.

According to police, the incidents may have taken place over several days.

OPP received reports that unknown persons clogged toilets with paper and turned over garbage cans in a bathroom at the Mount Forest and District Sports Complex on Jan. 4 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police also received reports that unknown persons lit toilet paper on fire and marked swastikas and “vulgar rhetoric” on a bathroom wall in the complex the following day between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Police received reports of mischief on Jan. 5 at the Wellington County Library, Mount Forest branch. OPP said between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. unknown persons carved swastikas on a bathroom wall and plugged a toilet with paper.

On Jan. 6, OPP received reports of mischief at a business on Main Street South in a restaurant’s bathroom. Police said unknown persons marked swastikas in the bathroom.

OPP is continuing to investigate the “possible hate motivated crimes”.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.