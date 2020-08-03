KITCHENER -- Oxford County OPP have identified a woman who was killed on Friday in Ingersoll while pushing a baby stroller across the road.

She has been identified as 22-year-old Ashten Fick from Ingersoll.

Police say she was hit by a transport truck at the intersection of Thames and Charles Streets.

A young child was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

Police are also asking businesses in the area to check their video surveillance systems to see if they have footage of the incident.