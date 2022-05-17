OPP identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Port Dover

A road closed sign at Blue Line and St. John’s Road East near Port Dover. (May, 13, 2022) A road closed sign at Blue Line and St. John’s Road East near Port Dover. (May, 13, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver