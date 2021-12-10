OPP identify man killed Norfolk County house fire

NORFOLK -

Provincial police have released the name of the Norfolk County man who died in a house fire on Dec. 9.

He's been identified as 38-year-old Jason Berg.

OPP say they were called to the home on Turkey Point Road just after 8 p.m.

When crews arrived the building was already fully engulfed in flames.

OPP say crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other outbuildings on the property.

One man was found inside and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another occupant and two dogs escaped from the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshall visited the home and has completed their investigation.

The cause of the fire has not been released.