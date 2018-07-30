

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they have discovered what they believe to be the body of a 31-year-old Brampton man who went missing in Belwood Lake Sunday afternoon.

OPP say teams recovered the body belonging to Sathees Gnanenthiran and brought it to shore around 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Sunday after a man went missing when two brothers fell out of a boat.

Centre Wellington Fire officials had about 25 firefighters working in three boats searching the water during afternoon.

Police say that four people were out boating when the two brothers fell into the water and were in distress.

“They had stopped to go swimming the first man jumped in, but then pretty quickly became overcome. The second man seeing the first man in distress went to assist him but he was also struggling to keep afloat, said Constable Joshua Cunningham of the Wellington OPP.

He says after seeing the commotion a nearby boat came over to help.

One person aboard that board jumped into the lake to pull one of the men out, but the first man was still struggling and went under water.

Crews worked to search the water until dusk last night.

The Ontario Provincial Police Search and Rescue team was on scene for the recovery mission Monday at day break.

Wellington County also had their boats out, and Centre Wellington Fire was there to assist in the search.

The search was launched out of the Highland Pines Campground on Country Road 19.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

With reporting by CTV's Natalie van Rooy