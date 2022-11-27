OPP determine death in Brant County a homicide

Brant County OPP have determined that a death they are investigating was the result of a homicide.

The investigation began around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when police were called to an address on Salt Springs Church Road.

The scene caused a road closure and the public was asked to avoid the area.

In a Sunday news release, OPP made the determination and stated that an increased police presence and road closure would return to Salt Springs Church Road.

The office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.