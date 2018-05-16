

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a collision involving one of their cruisers in Haldimand County.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday in South Cayuga.

Police say the officer was driving eastbound on Rainham Road in a fully marked OPP cruiser and another vehicle was driving southbound on Haldimand Road 50 when they collided in the intersection.

The officer suffered minor injuries and driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, according to police.

Haldimand Road 50 was closed between Lakeshore and Bains Roads for approximately eight hours.

The collision is still under investigation.