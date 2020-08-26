Advertisement
OPP concerned for well-being of missing Erin man
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:13PM EDT
Sean Large was last seen on Aug. 25, 2020 (Supplied: OPP)
KITCHENER -- The Wellington OPP say there is concern for the well-being of a missing man from Erin.
Sean Large, 31, was last seen on Aug. 25 around 3 p.m.
He's described as having a medium build, light skin and dark hair. Police say he was driving a 2018 Ford F150 with licence plate 08EP84.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.