KITCHENER -- The Wellington OPP say there is concern for the well-being of a missing man from Erin.

Sean Large, 31, was last seen on Aug. 25 around 3 p.m.

#Wellington OPP searching for missing 31yr old Sean LARGE of #ErinTwp. Described as male, medium build, light skin, dark hair operating a 2018 Ford F150 PN#08EP84 with cap. Last seen Aug.25 at 3 pm. Concern for wellbeing. Call 1-888-310-1122 if seen. ^cr pic.twitter.com/3m5DWMa5eq — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 26, 2020

He's described as having a medium build, light skin and dark hair. Police say he was driving a 2018 Ford F150 with licence plate 08EP84.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.