KITCHENER -- The Wellington OPP say there is concern for the well-being of a missing man from Erin.

Sean Large, 31, was last seen on Aug. 25 around 3 p.m.

He's described as having a medium build, light skin and dark hair. Police say he was driving a 2018 Ford F150 with licence plate 08EP84.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.