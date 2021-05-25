KITCHENER -- A 19-year-old driver has lost his licence for seven days after provincial police said he was clocked at 194 km/h on Highway 401 near Cambridge.

In a tweet on Tuesday, police said the 19-year-old was stopped while travelling westbound on the highway near Speedsville Road in Cambridge.

The driver, who has a G2 licence, was charged with stunt driving, careless driving and other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

His vehicle was also impounded for seven days.