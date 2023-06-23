OPP charge two stunt drivers within 3 hours in North Perth

Two people have been charged with stunt driving in North Perth after being stopped within a few hours of each other.

According to a news release from Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on Monday around 9:26 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle travelling on Perth Road 140. Police said the vehicle was going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h limit zone.

Just over two hours later, OPP stopped a second vehicle on Wallace Avenue North. Police said the vehicle was going 95 km/h in a 50 km/h limit zone.

In the first incident, a 58-year-old resident of Gads Hill was arrested.

In the second incident, a 27-year-old resident from Palmerston was arrested.

Both have been charged with stunt driving and are expected to appear in court in August.