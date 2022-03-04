OPP charge school bus driver in connection to serious collision

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a Jan. 20 crash involving a school bus and a transport truck in Perth County.

In a Friday media release, OPP said the driver of the bus, a 65-year-old Waterloo resident has been charged with disobeying a stop sign/failure to stop.

Two students were on board at the time of the crash, which occurred at Perth Road 107 and Line 45, west of Wellesley.

A 16-year-old passenger was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance. The other passenger, 14, and the driver were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police say they all had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.