Featured
OPP charge man with sexual assault following investigation
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 3:09PM EDT
Wellington County OPP have arrested and charged a man for an alleged sexual assault.
Officials say they were contacted on July 17 about an assault that happened at a Palmerston home in June.
Following the investigation, police charged 33-year-old Evan Brumwell on Thursday.
The accused is scheduled to appear at a Guelph court on September 3.
Police did not release information about a victim.