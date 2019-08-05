

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP have arrested and charged a man for an alleged sexual assault.

Officials say they were contacted on July 17 about an assault that happened at a Palmerston home in June.

Following the investigation, police charged 33-year-old Evan Brumwell on Thursday.

The accused is scheduled to appear at a Guelph court on September 3.

Police did not release information about a victim.