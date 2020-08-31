Advertisement
OPP charge alleged impaired driver who fled from crash
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
KITCHENER -- The OPP have charged a woman who they say was driving impaired and fled from the scene of a crash in Caledonia.
Officers were patrolling Highway 6 south of Fifth Line on Friday around 9:50 a.m. when they saw a vehicle that had been involved in a collision.
When officers approached the vehicle, police say a person at the scene fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Officials say the driver was travelling southbound on Highway 6 and crossed into the northbound lane, where it hit a tractor-trailer. Officers believed the woman was impaired.
Police say they also found illicit drugs in the vehicle.
A 37-year-old woman from Hagersville has been charged with impaired driving, obstructing a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a licence, using unauthorized plates and driving a vehicle without insurance.
She will appear in court "at a later date" on the charges.