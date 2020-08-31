KITCHENER -- The OPP have charged a woman who they say was driving impaired and fled from the scene of a crash in Caledonia.

Officers were patrolling Highway 6 south of Fifth Line on Friday around 9:50 a.m. when they saw a vehicle that had been involved in a collision.

When officers approached the vehicle, police say a person at the scene fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Officials say the driver was travelling southbound on Highway 6 and crossed into the northbound lane, where it hit a tractor-trailer. Officers believed the woman was impaired.

Police say they also found illicit drugs in the vehicle.

A 37-year-old woman from Hagersville has been charged with impaired driving, obstructing a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a licence, using unauthorized plates and driving a vehicle without insurance.

She will appear in court "at a later date" on the charges.