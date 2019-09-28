

CTV Kitchener





A man wanted by provincial police has been arrested almost a month after an incident at a Norfolk County address.

Jean Pierre Auclair, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault, disguise with intent, assault with a weapon, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The Norfolk County man was arrested without incident on Water Street Thursday.

OPP say another man, 38-year-old Derrick Anthony Adams, was taken into custody at the end of August.