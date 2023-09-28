OPP appeal for tips a year after a fatal hit and run in Brant County

Kitchener

    Police in Brant County are appealing for tips just over a year after a Hamilton man was struck and killed by a vehicle.

    In the early hours of Sept. 25, 2022, Kevin Lee Taylor, a 65-year-old man, was walking along Muir Line North when he was hit by a vehicle.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant County said the driver left the scene.

    “Brant OPP and OPP West Region Traffic Management continue to investigate this collision and want to bring closure to the family,” said Const. Conrad Vitalis, with Brant OPP.

    Police believe the vehicle involved is a 2011 to 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

    They're asking anyone who recognizes it, or has information related to the crash, to contact them.

