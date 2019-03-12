

CTV Kitchener





The executive director of the Brant Children’s Aid Society says that layoffs in the organization are a direct result of the opioid crisis.

Andrew Koster says between 20 and 25 jobs are expected to be cut due to funding pressures.

He says a quarter of open cases in Brant County are due to drug-addicted parents.

Anecdotally, Koster notes that a lot of new cases are because the parents have died by overdose. One foster mother has taken in eight children—seven of them were addicted to opioids at birth.

In 2017, the Canadian Institute of Health found that Brantford had the highest rate of opioid hospitalization in Ontario, at 60 in every 100,000 people.