Police have matched the region’s area code in number of charges over the course of a week-long campaign blitz.

A total of 519 charges were handed out in Waterloo Region as a part of ‘Operation Safe Driver’.

The campaign that ran from July 14-20 focused on reducing deaths and injuries due to impaired driving, distracted driving, improper seatbelt use, excessive speed, and failing to obey intersection controls.

Police say speeding was identified as the main target of the operation.

“We continue to be concerned about the number of charges issued during a one-week period,” said WRPS Chief Brian Larkin. “We continue to target speed and other dangerous behaviours.”

There were 251 speeding charges and 351 aggressive driving charges handed out during the campaign.