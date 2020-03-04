KITCHENER -- Waterloo-based tech company OpenText is one of the latest companies taking measures to protect its employees from COVID-19.

Companies around the world are encouraging their employees to work from home in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

"There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our team, customers and partners," a spokesperson for OpenText says.

"We will continue to follow our response plan, and implement additional measure to meet the needs of this evolving situation."

OpenText says its employees in mainland China, Hong Kong and Italy are working from home.

The company has also stopped all international business travel and cancelled participation in external events until the end of March.

OpenText has also made the decision to go digital for its flagship European event, Enterprise World Europe, on April 8.

Elsewhere in Canada, Manulife Financial Corp. and Home Depot of Canada are among employers telling employees to stay home if they've travelled to areas hit hard by the virus.

These types of decisions have triggered questions around workers' rights and how employees can recoup lost wages.