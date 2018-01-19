

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Five members of the sexual violence task force have written an open letter to police Chief Bryan Larkin.

The letter was posted on the Waterloo Region Sexual Assault Support Centre’s website. In it, the five members express their concerns about the claims in the proposed class action lawsuit against the Waterloo region police services.

The letter state that Chief Larkin recently cited progress on gender equality without naming gender disparity as a real issue in policing. They say that messages like those can have, “far-reaching, negative impacts on women and girls, particularly survivors of gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual violence.”

The five also say that Larkin’s responses diminish the work of the sexual violence task force and they hope to continue the work they have been doing to improve police responses to survivors of sexual violence.

You can read the full letter here.