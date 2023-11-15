Open bottle of vodka found in car involved in two downtown crashes

A Guelph woman has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after two crashes outside a busy downtown business Tuesday evening.

Guelph police say officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in a parking lot near Gordon and Wellington streets around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the driver, a 41-year-old woman, suffering from a facial injury.

Police say investigation revealed the driver had collided with a vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza across the street, then sped across five lanes of traffic and a raised median before colliding with a concrete barrier outside a busy restaurant.

No one else was hurt.

Police say officers found an open bottle of vodka inside the car and the driver was showing signs of impairment. The same woman also faces other outstanding impaired driving charges from earlier this year.

She was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop at a collision, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for a further 90 days and her vehicle was seized for seven days.