WATERLOO -- The Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area kicked off its first Open Air Market on Wednesday night, offering safe shopping options.

The market is scheduled every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring local food vendors, artisans, crafters and more.

"As restrictions are lifting a little bit, people are more apt to feel safe outside," Uptown Waterloo BIA executive director Tracy Van Kalsbeek said. "We'll try to provide that for folks and give them something to do, something a little bit different, and let them be able to get out and enjoy some fresh air."

Willis Way will remain closed to vehicles between the rainbow crosswalk and Caroline Street for the rest of the summer.

The BIA says vendors at the market have been provided with strict safety measures outlined by public health officials. Staff and volunteers from the Uptown Waterloo BIA will also be on hand to manage the number of visitors.

On Thursday, Princess Street between Dorset and King will also close to vehicles to allow for expanded patios over the next two months.